Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab's open price was ₹3661.7 and the close price was ₹3664.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3681 and a low of ₹3640.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹97,028.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 26,275 shares.
Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3683.5, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3653.5
Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3683.5. There has been a 0.82 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.
Divis Lab Live Updates
Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|2.54%
|6 Months
|25.17%
|YTD
|7.03%
|1 Year
|2.03%
Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3655, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3664.35
The current data of Divis Laboratories stock shows that the price is ₹3655 with a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.35 in the stock price.
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3664.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 26,275 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,664.35.
