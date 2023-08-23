Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 3653.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3683.5 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab's open price was 3661.7 and the close price was 3664.35. The stock reached a high of 3681 and a low of 3640.25. The company's market capitalization is 97,028.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 26,275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3683.5, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹3653.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3683.5. There has been a 0.82 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 30.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months2.54%
6 Months25.17%
YTD7.03%
1 Year2.03%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3655, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3664.35

The current data of Divis Laboratories stock shows that the price is 3655 with a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -9.35, suggesting a decrease of 9.35 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3664.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 26,275 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,664.35.

