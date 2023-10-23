comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plunges in Trading Today

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 3556.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3507.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3625 and closed at 3637.7. The stock reached a high of 3625 and a low of 3535.7. The company has a market capitalization of 94,595.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:57 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3507.95, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is 3507.95. There has been a percent change of -1.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -48.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41:43 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3627.74
10 Days3679.36
20 Days3701.21
50 Days3698.47
100 Days3654.80
300 Days3382.85
23 Oct 2023, 01:28:34 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.0 (-42.86%) & 12.35 (-34.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.9 (+13.65%) & 69.85 (+25.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22:00 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3523.9, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3523.9. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 32.8.

Click here for Divis Lab Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:36 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Divis Laboratories stock is as follows: Today's low price: 3525 Today's high price: 3625

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:24 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3570.55 as against previous close of 3564.6

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3533.8. The bid price stands at 3542.05, while the offer price is 3544.3. The stock has an open interest of 1422400. The bid and offer quantities are both 400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:32 PM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:37:38 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1131.2-11.15-0.981169.9922.55271412.77
Cipla1182.95-16.9-1.411277.55852.095481.88
Divis Laboratories3530.15-26.55-0.753949.02730.093714.39
Dr Reddys Laboratories5591.0519.550.355986.24176.8592899.06
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1892.853.90.212099.951446.1564062.65
23 Oct 2023, 12:36:58 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3530.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3530.15. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

Click here for Divis Lab AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:20:36 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a low price of 3525 and a high price of 3625 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:03:30 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.25 (-28.57%) & 15.9 (-15.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.15 (+10.16%) & 61.15 (+9.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:50:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3540.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3540.05 with a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% compared to the previous period. The net change is -16.65, indicating that the stock has decreased by 16.65 in value. Overall, this suggests that Divis Lab stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:43:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.0-5.35-0.471169.9922.55272804.39
Cipla1188.85-11.0-0.921277.55852.095958.1
Divis Laboratories3549.85-6.85-0.193949.02730.094237.36
Dr Reddys Laboratories5604.933.40.65986.24176.8593129.19
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1895.556.60.352099.951446.1564154.03
23 Oct 2023, 11:31:15 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3570.55 as against previous close of 3564.6

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3564.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 3572.3, while the offer price is 3575.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 200 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 1449000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:14:10 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Divis Laboratories stock was 3539.6, while the high price reached 3625.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09:09 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3568.4, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The stock price of Divis Laboratories is currently 3568.4, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:58:10 AM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.6 (-1.71%) & 22.0 (+17.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 23 Oct 10:58 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-42.86%) & 45.0 (-19.28%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:13 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1136.8-5.55-0.491169.9922.55272756.4
Cipla1195.8-4.05-0.341277.55852.096519.07
Divis Laboratories3566.710.00.283949.02730.094684.68
Dr Reddys Laboratories5621.1549.650.895986.24176.8593399.19
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1898.659.70.512099.951446.1564258.94
23 Oct 2023, 10:41:12 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3568.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3568.35. There has been a net change of 11.65, which represents a percent change of 0.33.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24:53 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is 3539.6 and the high price is 3625.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11:22 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3570.55 as against previous close of 3564.6

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3582.85 with a bid price of 3591.8 and an offer price of 3593.3. The offer quantity is 200 shares and the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,484,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:01:20 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:27 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3581.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3581.5 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 24.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% and the net change in price is 24.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37:09 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-1.74%
6 Months9.98%
YTD4.13%
1 Year-2.67%
23 Oct 2023, 09:24:08 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3610, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹3556.7

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3610, which represents a 1.5% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 53.3, indicating a significant positive movement in the stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05:44 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3637.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 48,538. The closing price for the stock on this day was 3,637.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App