Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 3705.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3716.8 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3677.95 and closed at 3653.5. The high for the day was 3727.9 and the low was 3657.15. The market capitalization for Divis Lab is 98,361.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab on that day was 18,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:42:55 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3716.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3705.2

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3716.8, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 11.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

24 Aug 2023, 09:35:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months3.36%
6 Months26.83%
YTD8.52%
1 Year4.87%
24 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:01:50 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3705.2, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹3653.5

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3705.2. There has been a 1.42 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 51.7.

24 Aug 2023, 08:22:55 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3653.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on BSE had a volume of 18,186 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,653.5.

