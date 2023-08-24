Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3677.95 and closed at ₹3653.5. The high for the day was ₹3727.9 and the low was ₹3657.15. The market capitalization for Divis Lab is ₹98,361.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab on that day was 18,186 shares.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3716.8, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 11.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|3.36%
|6 Months
|26.83%
|YTD
|8.52%
|1 Year
|4.87%
