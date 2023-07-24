comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3685.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3627.1 and closed at 3665. The stock reached a high of 3746.95 and a low of 3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 97850.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 12932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:04:19 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3665 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 12,932 shares with a closing price of 3,665.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout