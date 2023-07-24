Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3685.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The stock reached a high of ₹3746.95 and a low of ₹3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97850.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 12932 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:04:19 AM IST
