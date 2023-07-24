Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The stock reached a high of ₹3746.95 and a low of ₹3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97850.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 12932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.