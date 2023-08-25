Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares plummet amid market downturn

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3705.25 and closed at ₹3705.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3738.1 and a low of ₹3644. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹97096.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 14561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.