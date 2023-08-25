Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares plummet amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3657.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3637.1 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3705.25 and closed at 3705.2. The stock reached a high of 3738.1 and a low of 3644. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 97096.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 14561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3637.1, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3657.55

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3637.1 with a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -20.45, indicating a decrease of 20.45 from the previous trading session.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630.65, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹3657.55

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3630.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.9, suggesting a decline in price by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months1.13%
6 Months27.53%
YTD7.36%
1 Year4.79%
25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3657.55, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3705.2

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3657.55. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -47.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3705.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab on the BSE had a volume of 14,561 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,705.2.

