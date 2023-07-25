Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 3685.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3675 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3688 and closed at ₹3685.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3707.85 and a low of ₹3660. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹97,559.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 6707 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST
