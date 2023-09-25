Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Stock Falls Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 3744.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3708.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

Divis Lab's stock opened at 3707.55 and closed at 3744.5 on the last trading day. The highest price for the day was 3733.2, while the lowest price was 3685.3. The market capitalization of the company is 98446.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, and the 52-week low is 2730. A total of 5853 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3708.4, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹3744.5

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3708.4, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -36.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percentage change and net change.

25 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3744.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab on the BSE recorded a volume of 5853 shares. The closing price for the day was 3744.5.

