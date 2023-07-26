Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3685.3 and closed at ₹3685.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3740 and a low of ₹3683. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,746.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3976.7 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.