Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 3685.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3719.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3685.3 and closed at ₹3685.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3740 and a low of ₹3683. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,746.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3976.7 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6456 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:11:24 AM IST
