comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's 3467.55
BackBack

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

27 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.78 %. The stock closed at 3467.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3406 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of 3500 and a closing price of 3498.3. The stock had a high of 3553 and a low of 3425. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 92052.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 6563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:38:33 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

Divis Lab's stock closed at 3406 today, experiencing a percent change of -1.78. The net change in the stock price is -61.55 as compared to yesterday's closing price of 3467.55.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19:22 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1103.45-17.0-1.521169.9922.55264754.62
Cipla1150.15-6.55-0.571277.55852.092834.43
Divis Laboratories3406.0-61.55-1.783949.02730.090418.6
Dr Reddys Laboratories5429.3-82.95-1.55986.24176.8590211.47
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1900.0-19.3-1.012099.951446.1564304.63
26 Oct 2023, 05:30:07 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is 3380, while the high price is 3440.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24:03 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3402.5 with a bid price of 3403.0 and an offer price of 3406.0. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for this stock is 321200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:44 PM IST

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000, while the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:10:35 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3406.85, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3406.85, with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -60.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.75% or 60.7.

26 Oct 2023, 02:51:07 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-95.0%) & 0.05 (-85.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.15 (+9.58%) & 196.45 (+34.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37:13 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1106.0-14.45-1.291169.9922.55265366.45
Cipla1148.0-8.7-0.751277.55852.092660.89
Divis Laboratories3410.85-56.7-1.643949.02730.090547.35
Dr Reddys Laboratories5419.25-93.0-1.695986.24176.8590044.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1905.45-13.85-0.722099.951446.1564489.09
26 Oct 2023, 02:21:07 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Divis Laboratories stock is as follows: Today's low price is 3380 and today's high price is 3440.

26 Oct 2023, 02:20:51 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3398.9, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is 3398.9. It has experienced a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -68.65, which means the stock price has decreased by 68.65.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:46 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45

Divis Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 3384.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 3383.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3385.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The open interest for this stock is 343,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:48:18 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3388.3, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3388.3. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -79.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 79.25.

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:49 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3595.81
10 Days3658.93
20 Days3690.80
50 Days3693.69
100 Days3655.19
300 Days3382.42
26 Oct 2023, 01:33:07 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-90.0%) & 0.05 (-85.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.95 (+114.97%) & 209.75 (+43.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:19:25 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is 3386 and the high price is 3440.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02:41 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3399.85, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data of Divis Labs stock shows that the price is 3,399.85 with a percent change of -1.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -67.7, which means the stock has decreased by 67.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:55:59 PM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:52:29 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3414.4. The bid price is 3412.5 and the offer price is 3415.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 417400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:33:16 PM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1104.6-15.85-1.411169.9922.55265030.54
Cipla1139.05-17.65-1.531277.55852.091938.49
Divis Laboratories3419.7-47.85-1.383949.02730.090782.29
Dr Reddys Laboratories5385.0-127.25-2.315986.24176.8589475.4
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1869.65-49.65-2.592099.951446.1563277.45
26 Oct 2023, 12:30:08 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3419, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3419. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, implying a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Divis Lab AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:21:59 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The high price of Divis Laboratories stock for the current day is 3440 and the low price is 3386.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02:53 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-57.14%) & 0.35 (-65.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.35 (+11.98%) & 182.15 (+24.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49:49 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3420, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

Divis Laboratories stock is currently priced at 3420 with a net change of -47.55, representing a percent change of -1.37. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32:48 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1105.8-14.65-1.311169.9922.55265318.46
Cipla1136.75-19.95-1.721277.55852.091752.84
Divis Laboratories3409.7-57.85-1.673949.02730.090516.82
Dr Reddys Laboratories5443.05-69.2-1.265986.24176.8590439.94
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1873.35-45.95-2.392099.951446.1563402.68
26 Oct 2023, 11:20:37 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3417.55. The bid price is 3421.0 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3423.0 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock stands at 484200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:17:33 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is 3386 and the high price is 3440.

26 Oct 2023, 11:11:24 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3413.9, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3413.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.55 percent, resulting in a net change of -53.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:48:27 AM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-85.71%) & 0.25 (-75.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 205.0 (+40.03%) & 14.5 (+73.65%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:08 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1102.75-17.7-1.581169.9922.55264586.66
Cipla1139.65-17.05-1.471277.55852.091986.92
Divis Laboratories3394.0-73.55-2.123949.02730.090100.04
Dr Reddys Laboratories5436.75-75.5-1.375986.24176.8590335.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1882.8-36.5-1.92099.951446.1563722.51
26 Oct 2023, 10:27:19 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3388.05, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3388.05. There has been a percent change of -2.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -79.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 79.5.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22:25 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3386 and a high of 3440 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10:52 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3397.15. The bid price stands at 3406.0 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3407.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 482,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:05 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3394.15, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3394.15, with a percent change of -2.12 and a net change of -73.4. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 2.12% and a decrease in price of 73.4. Overall, this suggests that the stock is currently performing poorly.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:40 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.57%
3 Months-2.56%
6 Months6.94%
YTD0.89%
1 Year-4.27%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25:13 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3403.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

Divis Laboratories stock price is currently at 3403.2, representing a percent change of -1.86. The net change is -64.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.86% and there has been a decrease of 64.35 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:26:56 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3498.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,563. The closing price for the stock was 3,498.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App