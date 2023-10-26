Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's 3467.55

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3467.55 Divis Lab's stock closed at ₹3406 today, experiencing a percent change of -1.78. The net change in the stock price is -61.55 as compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3467.55.

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1103.45 -17.0 -1.52 1169.9 922.55 264754.62 Cipla 1150.15 -6.55 -0.57 1277.55 852.0 92834.43 Divis Laboratories 3406.0 -61.55 -1.78 3949.0 2730.0 90418.6 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5429.3 -82.95 -1.5 5986.2 4176.85 90211.47 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1900.0 -19.3 -1.01 2099.95 1446.15 64304.63 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3380, while the high price is ₹3440.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3402.5 with a bid price of 3403.0 and an offer price of 3406.0. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for this stock is 321200.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000, while the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-95.0%) & ₹0.05 (-85.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.15 (+9.58%) & ₹196.45 (+34.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45 Divis Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 3384.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 3383.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3385.0. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The open interest for this stock is 343,400.

Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3595.81 10 Days 3658.93 20 Days 3690.80 50 Days 3693.69 100 Days 3655.19 300 Days 3382.42

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-90.0%) & ₹0.05 (-85.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.95 (+114.97%) & ₹209.75 (+43.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3414.4. The bid price is 3412.5 and the offer price is 3415.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 417400.

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3419. There has been a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.55, implying a decline in the stock price. Click here for Divis Lab AGM

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-57.14%) & ₹0.35 (-65.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.35 (+11.98%) & ₹182.15 (+24.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3417.55. The bid price is 3421.0 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3423.0 with an offer quantity of 400. The open interest for the stock stands at 484200.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (-85.71%) & ₹0.25 (-75.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 26 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹205.0 (+40.03%) & ₹14.5 (+73.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3422.4 as against previous close of 3454.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3397.15. The bid price stands at 3406.0 with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 3407.0 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 482,800.

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.57% 3 Months -2.56% 6 Months 6.94% YTD 0.89% 1 Year -4.27%

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3403.2, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹3467.55 Divis Laboratories stock price is currently at ₹3403.2, representing a percent change of -1.86. The net change is -64.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.86% and there has been a decrease of ₹64.35 in value.