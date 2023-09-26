Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3675.25 and closed at ₹3706.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3736.9 and a low of ₹3675.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99,021.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 6501 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3719.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.28%, resulting in a net change of -10.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|0.61%
|6 Months
|31.79%
|YTD
|9.24%
|1 Year
|2.36%
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3710.05 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -20, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹20. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6501. The closing price for the stock was ₹3706.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!