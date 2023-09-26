Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 3730.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3719.6 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3675.25 and closed at 3706.4. The stock reached a high of 3736.9 and a low of 3675.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 99,021.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 6501 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:49 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3719.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3730.05

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3719.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.28%, resulting in a net change of -10.45.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months0.61%
6 Months31.79%
YTD9.24%
1 Year2.36%
26 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3710.05, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3730.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3710.05 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -20, indicating that the stock has decreased by 20. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3706.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6501. The closing price for the stock was 3706.4.

