Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 3679.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3743.65 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3720.05 and closed at 3719.7. The stock reached a high of 3732.15 and a low of 3673.9. The market capitalization of the company is 97,677.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 9866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 10:36:31 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3743.65, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3743.65, with a percent change of 1.74 and a net change of 64.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.74% or 64.2 points. Overall, Divis Lab stock is performing well at the moment.

27 Jul 2023, 10:19:02 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3749.5, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3749.5, which is a 1.9% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 70.05.

27 Jul 2023, 10:05:43 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3743.65, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current stock price of Divis Laboratories is 3743.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.74, resulting in a net change of 64.2.

27 Jul 2023, 09:45:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3746.75, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3746.75. There has been a percent change of 1.83, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 67.3, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these numbers suggest that Divis Lab stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

27 Jul 2023, 09:33:59 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3727.95, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3727.95 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 48.5. This means that the stock has increased by 1.32% from its previous price and has gained 48.5 points.

27 Jul 2023, 09:32:04 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

27 Jul 2023, 09:19:15 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3716.7, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3716.7 with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 37.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.01% and the net change in price is 37.25.

27 Jul 2023, 09:02:43 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3679.45, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹3719.7

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3679.45. There has been a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -40.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% and the value has decreased by 40.25.

27 Jul 2023, 08:30:26 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3719.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab had a volume of 9866 shares on BSE and closed at a price of 3719.7.

