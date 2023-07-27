Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks soar on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3720.05 and closed at ₹3719.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3732.15 and a low of ₹3673.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97,677.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 9866 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.