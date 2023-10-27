Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3410.95, up 0.16% from yesterday's 3405.45

15 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 3405.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3410.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3440 and closed at 3467.55. The stock had a high of 3440 and a low of 3380. The market capitalization of the company is 90418.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume was 14530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3410.95, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock is 3410.95, with a net change of 5.5 and a percent change of 0.16. Yesterday's closing price was 3405.45.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories' stock had a low price of 3400 and a high price of 3437.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:43 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3446.15 as against previous close of 3431.0

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3413.9. The bid price is 3435.85 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3437.95 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 2258800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3413.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3413.25. It has seen a percent change of 0.23, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8.

Click here for Divis Lab Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3415.4, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3415.4, with a net change of 9.95 and a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.95 points, or 0.29% compared to the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is 3400, while the high price is 3437.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3422.4, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

Divis Lab stock is currently priced at 3422.4 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 16.95. This indicates a small increase in the stock price, resulting in a gain of 16.95 points.

Click here for Divis Lab Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3560.22
10 Days3634.27
20 Days3677.68
50 Days3688.14
100 Days3655.35
300 Days3382.70
27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3400 and a high of 3437.95 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3414.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3414.55. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3446.15 as against previous close of 3431.0

Divis Lab's spot price is currently at 3415.85, with a bid price of 3438.45 and an offer price of 3439.1. The offer quantity is 200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2249400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3410.3, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3410.3, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 4.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and the net change is a positive 4.85. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in terms of price movement.

27 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3400 and a high of 3437.95 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3415, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

Divis Lab stock currently has a price of 3415. It has experienced a 0.28 percent change, with a net change of 9.55.

Click here for Divis Lab News

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3446.15 as against previous close of 3431.0

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3412 with a bid price of 3433.4 and an offer price of 3436.6. The offer quantity is 200 shares, and the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Divis Lab is 2240800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3415.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3415.85 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 10.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% and the net change is a positive value of 10.4.

27 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Divis Laboratories stock was 3400, while the high price reached 3437.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

27 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3413.4, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3405.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that its price is 3413.4. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3446.15 as against previous close of 3431.0

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3417. The bid price is 3441.0 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3443.9 with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 2232600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is 3400, while the high price is 3437.95.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3406, which represents a decrease of 1.78% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -61.55.

27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.45%
3 Months-4.47%
6 Months5.19%
YTD-0.2%
1 Year-5.3%
27 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3406, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹3467.55

27 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3467.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a BSE volume of 14,530 shares and a closing price of 3,467.55.

