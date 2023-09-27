Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Divis Lab's open price was ₹3710.05 and the closing price was ₹3730.05. The stock had a high of ₹3763.55 and a low of ₹3707.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99629.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 8442 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3732.6. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.35, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹20.35.
