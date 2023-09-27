Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 3752.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3732.6 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab's open price was 3710.05 and the closing price was 3730.05. The stock had a high of 3763.55 and a low of 3707.3. The market capitalization of the company is 99629.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 8442 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3732.6, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3752.95

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3732.6. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -20.35, meaning the stock has decreased by 20.35.

27 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3730.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs on the BSE had a volume of 8442 shares and closed at a price of 3730.05.

