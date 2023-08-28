comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 3633.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3635 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3622.05 and closed at 3657.55. The stock reached a high of 3652.65 and a low of 3616.1. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 96480.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3949 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 5587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:41:42 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3635, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3633.9

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3635 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and has seen a net increase of 1.1.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33:51 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.5%
3 Months-0.32%
6 Months24.74%
YTD6.54%
1 Year2.85%
28 Aug 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:05:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3634.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3657.55

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3634.35, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -23.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has dropped by 23.2.

28 Aug 2023, 08:13:08 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3657.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5587. The closing price for the stock was 3657.55.

