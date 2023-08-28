Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3622.05 and closed at ₹3657.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3652.65 and a low of ₹3616.1. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹96480.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3949 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 5587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.