Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3622.05 and closed at ₹3657.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3652.65 and a low of ₹3616.1. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹96480.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3949 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 5587 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3635 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% and has seen a net increase of 1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.5%
|3 Months
|-0.32%
|6 Months
|24.74%
|YTD
|6.54%
|1 Year
|2.85%
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3634.35, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -23.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.63% and has dropped by ₹23.2.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5587. The closing price for the stock was ₹3657.55.
