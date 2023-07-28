Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of ₹3679.5 and closed at ₹3679.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹3798.75 and the low was ₹3679.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99683.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 20304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.