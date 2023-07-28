Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 3745.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3757.65 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of 3679.5 and closed at 3679.45. The stock's high for the day was 3798.75 and the low was 3679.5. The market capitalization of the company is 99683.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 20304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3757.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3745.2

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3757.65. There has been a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 12.45.

28 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3755, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹3679.45

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3755 with a percent change of 2.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.05% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 75.55, which means that the stock has gained 75.55 in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3679.45 yesterday

On the last day, Divis Lab had a volume of 20,304 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,679.45.

