Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3752.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3766.1 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at 3732.6 and closed at 3752.95. The stock reached a high of 3857.4 and a low of 3732.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 99,978.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 21,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

