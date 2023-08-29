Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs stock in the red today
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 3633.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3630.6 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3630.05 and closed at ₹3633.9. The stock had a high of ₹3655.6 and a low of ₹3622.6. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹96381.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 4507 shares.
