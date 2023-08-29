Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs stock in the red today

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3630.05 and closed at ₹3633.9. The stock had a high of ₹3655.6 and a low of ₹3622.6. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹96381.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 4507 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
