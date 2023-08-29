Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs stock in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 3633.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3630.6 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3630.05 and closed at 3633.9. The stock had a high of 3655.6 and a low of 3622.6. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 96381.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 4507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630.6, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3633.9

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3630.6. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3633.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4507 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3633.9.

