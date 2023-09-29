Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares fall in trading today

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3832.25 and closed at ₹3766.1. The stock had a high of ₹3832.25 and a low of ₹3651.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97263.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 7427 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3663.85. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -102.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹102.25.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7427. The closing price for the shares was ₹3766.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!