Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares fall in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 3766.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3663.85 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3832.25 and closed at 3766.1. The stock had a high of 3832.25 and a low of 3651.8. The market capitalization of the company is 97263.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 7427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3663.85, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹3766.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3663.85. There has been a percent change of -2.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -102.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 102.25.

29 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3766.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7427. The closing price for the shares was 3766.1.

