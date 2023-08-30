Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3630.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3654.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3617.35 and closed at ₹3630.6. The high for the day was ₹3673.25 and the low was ₹3617.35. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹97027.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 3743 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST
