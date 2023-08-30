comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 3630.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3654.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3617.35 and closed at 3630.6. The high for the day was 3673.25 and the low was 3617.35. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 97027.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 3743 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:00:34 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3630.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,743. The closing price for the shares was 3,630.6.

