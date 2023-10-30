Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab sees positive trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at ₹3410 and closed at ₹3405.45. The highest price during the day was ₹3437.95 and the lowest price was ₹3400. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,550.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 3290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|-5.35%
|6 Months
|4.41%
|YTD
|-0.04%
|1 Year
|-5.77%
Based on the current data, the price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3410.8. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.
On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories had a volume of 3290 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹3405.45.
