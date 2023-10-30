Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 3410.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3410.8 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3410 and closed at 3405.45. The highest price during the day was 3437.95 and the lowest price was 3400. The market capitalization of the company is 90,550.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 3290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.21%
3 Months-5.35%
6 Months4.41%
YTD-0.04%
1 Year-5.77%
30 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3410.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3410.8

Based on the current data, the price of Divis Lab stock is 3410.8. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating stability in the market.

30 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3405.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories had a volume of 3290 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 3405.45.

