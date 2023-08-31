comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 3650.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3631 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3670 and closed at 3650.9. The stock had a high of 3674.25 and a low of 3624.1. The company has a market capitalization of 96391.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 2524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:12:00 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3650.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on BSE had a volume of 2524 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3650.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App