Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab soars on positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3418.2 and closed at ₹3410.8. The stock reached a high of ₹3429 and a low of ₹3385. The market capitalization of the company is ₹90,441.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 3954 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3401.8. There has been no change in the percent or net change of the stock.
