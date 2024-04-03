Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3580.15, closed at ₹3567.65, with a high of ₹3635 and a low of ₹3556.3. The market capitalization was ₹95973.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4072.35 and a 52-week low of ₹2776. The BSE volume was 10200 shares traded.
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3646.95 with a percent change of 0.71, resulting in a net change of 25.6.
Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3613.55 and a high of ₹3664.65 on the current day.
Divis Laboratories Ltd. is trading at a spot price of 3627.45 with a bid price of 3639.1 and an offer price of 3641.3. The bid quantity is 200 and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 3289400.
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3625.4 with a net change of 4.05 and a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.57%
|3 Months
|-12.56%
|6 Months
|-2.74%
|YTD
|-7.21%
|1 Year
|26.01%
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3615.25, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 47.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain of 47.6 points.
On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on the BSE had a volume of 10,200 shares with a closing price of ₹3,567.65.
