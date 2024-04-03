Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES

4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 3621.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3646.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.