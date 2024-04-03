Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 3621.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3646.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Stock Price Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3580.15, closed at 3567.65, with a high of 3635 and a low of 3556.3. The market capitalization was 95973.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 4072.35 and a 52-week low of 2776. The BSE volume was 10200 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3646.95, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹3621.35

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3646.95 with a percent change of 0.71, resulting in a net change of 25.6.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3613.55 and a high of 3664.65 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Divis Lab April futures opened at 3678.75 as against previous close of 3639.1

Divis Laboratories Ltd. is trading at a spot price of 3627.45 with a bid price of 3639.1 and an offer price of 3641.3. The bid quantity is 200 and the offer quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 3289400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3625.4, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3621.35

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3625.4 with a net change of 4.05 and a percent change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.57%
3 Months-12.56%
6 Months-2.74%
YTD-7.21%
1 Year26.01%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3615.25, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹3567.65

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3615.25, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 47.6. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting a gain of 47.6 points.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab closed at ₹3567.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on the BSE had a volume of 10,200 shares with a closing price of 3,567.65.

