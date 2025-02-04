Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹6033 and closed at ₹5889.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6227 and a low of ₹5976.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹148070.40 crore, Divis Lab's 52-week high stands at ₹6448.75, while its low is ₹3350.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,734 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹6075.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹5628.32 and ₹6108.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹5628.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6108.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Divis Lab has surged by 217.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹6086.85, reflecting a 3.35% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with elevated volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 6202.67 and 6081.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 6081.27 and selling near hourly resistance 6202.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6165.73
|Support 1
|6107.63
|Resistance 2
|6198.47
|Support 2
|6082.27
|Resistance 3
|6223.83
|Support 3
|6049.53
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6227 & ₹5976.05 yesterday to end at ₹6141.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend