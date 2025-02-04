Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 3.17 %. The stock closed at 5889.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6075.75 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 6033 and closed at 5889.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 6227 and a low of 5976.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 148070.40 crore, Divis Lab's 52-week high stands at 6448.75, while its low is 3350.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,734 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹6075.75, up 3.17% from yesterday's ₹5889.30

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 6075.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 5628.32 and 6108.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 5628.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6108.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 217.86% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Divis Lab has surged by 217.86% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 6086.85, reflecting a 3.35% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it typically indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, if there is negative price movement with elevated volume, it may signal a potential further decline in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 6202.67 and 6081.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 6081.27 and selling near hourly resistance 6202.67 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16165.73Support 16107.63
Resistance 26198.47Support 26082.27
Resistance 36223.83Support 36049.53
04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5889.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6227 & 5976.05 yesterday to end at 6141.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

