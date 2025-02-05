Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 3.45 %. The stock closed at 5889.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6092.20 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 6033 and closed at 5889.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 6227 and a low of 5976.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 156204.40 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 6448.75, while the low is 3350.05. The trading volume on BSE was 60,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5889.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6227 & 5976.05 yesterday to end at 6092.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

