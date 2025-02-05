Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab's stock opened at ₹6033 and closed at ₹5889.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6227 and a low of ₹5976.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹156204.40 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹6448.75, while the low is ₹3350.05. The trading volume on BSE was 60,839 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5889.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6227 & ₹5976.05 yesterday to end at ₹6092.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend