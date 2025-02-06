Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 6092.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6132.30 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Laboratories opened at 6067.95 and closed at 6092.20, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 6201.90 and a low of 6010.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 162,649.59 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 4,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5925.0, 3.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4443
    Hold6556
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5666
06 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 394 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 512 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 389 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹6092.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6201.90 & 6010.35 yesterday to end at 6132.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.