Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹6067.95 and closed at ₹6092.20, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹6201.90 and a low of ₹6010.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹162,649.59 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 4,678 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 3.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 389 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6201.90 & ₹6010.35 yesterday to end at ₹6132.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend