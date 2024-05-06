Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Slides in Trading Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3930.05, reached a high of ₹3989.85, and a low of ₹3902 before closing at ₹3950.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,631.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4104 and the 52-week low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2544 shares traded.
The stock price has been moving between 3954.12 and 3933.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3933.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3954.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3946.62
|Support 1
|3938.32
|Resistance 2
|3950.73
|Support 2
|3934.13
|Resistance 3
|3954.92
|Support 3
|3930.02
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Laboratories stock price on the current day reached a low of ₹3902 and a high of ₹3989.85.
The trading volume of Divis Lab by 12 AM is 22.21% lower than the previous day, while the price has dropped by 0.25% to ₹3940.5. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3952.7 and 3920.2 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3920.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3952.7.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3943.99
|10 Days
|3832.27
|20 Days
|3761.73
|50 Days
|3637.41
|100 Days
|3699.21
|300 Days
|3678.55
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab share price is at ₹3939.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3897.37 and ₹3979.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3897.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3979.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Divis Labs until 11 AM is 4.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3939.25, showing a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 3978.77 and 3890.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3890.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3978.77.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3989.85 & ₹3902 yesterday to end at ₹3950.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
