Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 3950.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3939.55 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Stock Price Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3930.05, reached a high of 3989.85, and a low of 3902 before closing at 3950.5. The market capitalization stood at 104,631.79 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the 52-week low was 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 2544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3954.12 and 3933.47 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3933.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3954.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13946.62Support 13938.32
Resistance 23950.73Support 23934.13
Resistance 33954.92Support 33930.02
06 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock price on the current day reached a low of 3902 and a high of 3989.85.

06 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Divis Lab share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -22.21% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Divis Lab by 12 AM is 22.21% lower than the previous day, while the price has dropped by 0.25% to 3940.5. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3952.7 and 3920.2 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3920.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3952.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13954.12Support 13933.47
Resistance 23962.38Support 23921.08
Resistance 33974.77Support 33912.82
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3943.99
10 Days3832.27
20 Days3761.73
50 Days3637.41
100 Days3699.21
300 Days3678.55
06 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3939.55, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3950.5

Divis Lab share price is at 3939.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3897.37 and 3979.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3897.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3979.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.83% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Divis Labs until 11 AM is 4.83% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3939.25, showing a decrease of 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 3978.77 and 3890.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3890.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3978.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13952.7Support 13920.2
Resistance 23971.8Support 23906.8
Resistance 33985.2Support 33887.7
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3950.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3989.85 & 3902 yesterday to end at 3950.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

