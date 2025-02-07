Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹6117.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹6124.40. The stock reached a high of ₹6204.40 and a low of ₹6102.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹162,359.29 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹6448.75, while the 52-week low stands at ₹3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6,571 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6179.42
|Support 1
|6077.47
|Resistance 2
|6242.88
|Support 2
|6038.98
|Resistance 3
|6281.37
|Support 3
|5975.52
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 3.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 373 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6204.40 & ₹6102.45 yesterday to end at ₹6115.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend