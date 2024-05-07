Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 3950.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3958.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Stock Price Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3930.05, reached a high of 3989.85, and a low of 3902 before closing at 3950.5. The market capitalization was 105076.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 4104 and a 52-week low of 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 4473 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today : Divis Lab volume yesterday was 275 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 592 k

The trading volume yesterday was 53.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 271 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3950.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3989.85 & 3902 yesterday to end at 3950.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

