Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3930.05, reached a high of ₹3989.85, and a low of ₹3902 before closing at ₹3950.5. The market capitalization was ₹105076.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4104 and a 52-week low of ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 4473 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 53.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 271 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3989.85 & ₹3902 yesterday to end at ₹3950.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
