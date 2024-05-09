Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3896.05 and closed at ₹3911.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3951 and a low of ₹3871.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹104329.15 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Labs is ₹4104, while the 52-week low is ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 11387 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 40.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 308 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3951 & ₹3871.05 yesterday to end at ₹3911.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!