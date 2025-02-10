Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Labs opened at ₹6159.80 and closed at ₹6116.90, experiencing a high of ₹6160.15 and a low of ₹6081.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹162,830.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,947 shares for Divis Labs.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6168.82
|Support 1
|6089.92
|Resistance 2
|6203.93
|Support 2
|6046.13
|Resistance 3
|6247.72
|Support 3
|6011.02
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 3.4% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 153 k & BSE volume was .
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6160.15 & ₹6081.25 yesterday to end at ₹6133.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend