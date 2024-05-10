Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 3928.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3784 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Stock Price Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3932.5 and closed at 3928.9. The highest price reached during the day was 3945.65, while the lowest was 3756.4. The market capitalization stood at 100,453.31 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4104 and 3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Divis Lab share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13900.97Support 13711.72
Resistance 24017.93Support 23639.43
Resistance 34090.22Support 33522.47
10 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 15.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5545
10 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today : Divis Lab volume yesterday was 663 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 626 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3928.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3945.65 & 3756.4 yesterday to end at 3928.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

