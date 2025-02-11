Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 6140.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5937.10 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 6196.85 and closed at 6140.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 6196.85 and a low of 5920.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 157,472.22 crore, Divis Lab's performance reflects its 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4,876 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 289 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 470 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 284 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹6140.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6196.85 & 5920.65 yesterday to end at 5937.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

