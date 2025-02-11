Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹6196.85 and closed at ₹6140.45, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6196.85 and a low of ₹5920.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹157,472.22 crore, Divis Lab's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4,876 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 284 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6196.85 & ₹5920.65 yesterday to end at ₹5937.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend