Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5931.05 and closed at the same price, indicating stability. The stock reached a high of ₹5961.20 and a low of ₹5865 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹157,390 crore, Divis Lab has a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4,946 shares, reflecting moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's share price has decreased by -1.05% today, currently trading at ₹5886.70. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have appreciated by 66.66%, reaching ₹5886.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 23071.80 over the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.29%
|3 Months
|5.36%
|6 Months
|27.13%
|YTD
|0.68%
|1 Year
|66.66%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|5975.13
|Support 1
|5878.93
|Resistance 2
|6016.27
|Support 2
|5823.87
|Resistance 3
|6071.33
|Support 3
|5782.73
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 0.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 448 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 468 k
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 443 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5931 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5961.20 & ₹5865 yesterday to end at ₹5934. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend