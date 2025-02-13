Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5940.05 and closed at ₹5949.15. The stock reached a high of ₹5995.85 and a low of ₹5801.75, reflecting a volatile session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹158,173.76 crore. Over the past year, Divis Lab has seen a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05, with a trading volume of 12,474 shares on the BSE.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 2.86%, currently trading at ₹6137.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have risen by 66.66%, reaching ₹6137.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.29%
|3 Months
|5.36%
|6 Months
|27.13%
|YTD
|0.68%
|1 Year
|66.66%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6039.02
|Support 1
|5844.92
|Resistance 2
|6114.48
|Support 2
|5726.28
|Resistance 3
|6233.12
|Support 3
|5650.82
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 0.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 304 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 459 k
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5949.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹5995.85 & ₹5801.75 yesterday to end at ₹5963.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend