Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 5949.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5963.55 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 5940.05 and closed at 5949.15. The stock reached a high of 5995.85 and a low of 5801.75, reflecting a volatile session. The company's market capitalization stood at 158,173.76 crore. Over the past year, Divis Lab has seen a 52-week high of 6448.75 and a low of 3350.05, with a trading volume of 12,474 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:22:10 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Divis Lab has increased by 2.86%, currently trading at 6137.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab's shares have risen by 66.66%, reaching 6137.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.29%
3 Months5.36%
6 Months27.13%
YTD0.68%
1 Year66.66%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16039.02Support 15844.92
Resistance 26114.48Support 25726.28
Resistance 36233.12Support 35650.82
13 Feb 2025, 08:34:21 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5925.0, 0.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4030.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 7000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold6655
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell5566
13 Feb 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 304 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 459 k

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03:27 AM IST

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab closed at ₹5949.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 5995.85 & 5801.75 yesterday to end at 5963.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

