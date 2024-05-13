Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3799.95 and closed at ₹3789.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3831.1 and a low of ₹3768.2. The market capitalization was ₹100641.79 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4104 and a 52-week low of ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for Divis Laboratories was 4791 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹3784.45. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have seen an increase of 13.95% to ₹3784.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.99%
|3 Months
|2.34%
|6 Months
|8.6%
|YTD
|-2.83%
|1 Year
|13.95%
The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3825.4
|Support 1
|3762.5
|Resistance 2
|3859.7
|Support 2
|3733.9
|Resistance 3
|3888.3
|Support 3
|3699.6
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 15.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 47.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 276 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3831.1 & ₹3768.2 yesterday to end at ₹3789.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
