Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹5995 and closed at ₹5966.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6153 and a low of ₹5985 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹159,107.39 crore, Divis Lab's performance reflects its volatility, as it has a 52-week high of ₹6448.75 and a low of ₹3350.05. The BSE volume for the day was 22,285 shares.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6106.17
|Support 1
|5938.17
|Resistance 2
|6213.58
|Support 2
|5877.58
|Resistance 3
|6274.17
|Support 3
|5770.17
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5925.0, 1.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4030.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹7000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 667 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6153 & ₹5985 yesterday to end at ₹5998.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend