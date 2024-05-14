Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price drops on the market today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 3914.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3888 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Stock Price TodayPremium
Divis Lab Stock Price Today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3791.1 and closed at 3791.95. The stock reached a high of 3935 and a low of 3725.55. The market capitalization stood at 103703.97 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the 52-week low was 3050.15. The BSE volume was 9095 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab touched a high of 3891.8 & a low of 3874.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13896.35Support 13879.1
Resistance 23902.7Support 23868.2
Resistance 33913.6Support 33861.85
14 May 2024, 10:16:00 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52:53 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Divis Labs dropped by 0.82% today to reach 3882.45, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Cipla and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are declining, whereas Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1527.51.650.111638.7922.55366498.42
Cipla1388.2-26.6-1.881519.0897.7112082.57
Divis Laboratories3882.45-32.0-0.824104.03050.15103066.85
Zydus Lifesciences1002.959.750.981033.15482.55101519.01
Dr Reddys Laboratories5872.0-46.55-0.796505.54383.497785.52
14 May 2024, 09:41:52 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.26%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Divis Lab, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:36:39 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3888, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3914.45

Divis Lab share price is at 3888 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3776.33 and 3985.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3776.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3985.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:21:31 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Divis Lab has dropped by -1.11% today, trading at 3871.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have gained 17.99% to reach 3871.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months2.13%
6 Months11.44%
YTD0.19%
1 Year17.99%
14 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13985.78Support 13776.33
Resistance 24065.12Support 23646.22
Resistance 34195.23Support 33566.88
14 May 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5545
14 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today : Divis Lab volume yesterday was 617 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 516 k

The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 608 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

14 May 2024, 08:08:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3791.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3935 & 3725.55 yesterday to end at 3791.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

