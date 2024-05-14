LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price drops on the market today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Trade

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 3914.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3888 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.