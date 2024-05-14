Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock price drops on the market today

Divis Lab Share Price Today : On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3791.1 and closed at ₹3791.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3935 and a low of ₹3725.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹103703.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4104 and the 52-week low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume was 9095 shares traded.
Divis Lab touched a high of 3891.8 & a low of 3874.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3896.35
|Support 1
|3879.1
|Resistance 2
|3902.7
|Support 2
|3868.2
|Resistance 3
|3913.6
|Support 3
|3861.85
The stock price of Divis Labs dropped by 0.82% today to reach ₹3882.45, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Cipla and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are declining, whereas Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing an uptrend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1527.5
|1.65
|0.11
|1638.7
|922.55
|366498.42
|Cipla
|1388.2
|-26.6
|-1.88
|1519.0
|897.7
|112082.57
|Divis Laboratories
|3882.45
|-32.0
|-0.82
|4104.0
|3050.15
|103066.85
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1002.95
|9.75
|0.98
|1033.15
|482.55
|101519.01
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5872.0
|-46.55
|-0.79
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97785.52
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Divis Lab, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Lab share price is at ₹3888 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3776.33 and ₹3985.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3776.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3985.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Divis Lab has dropped by -1.11% today, trading at ₹3871.00. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have gained 17.99% to reach ₹3871.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|2.13%
|6 Months
|11.44%
|YTD
|0.19%
|1 Year
|17.99%
The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3985.78
|Support 1
|3776.33
|Resistance 2
|4065.12
|Support 2
|3646.22
|Resistance 3
|4195.23
|Support 3
|3566.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 608 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3935 & ₹3725.55 yesterday to end at ₹3791.95. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
