Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3886, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at ₹3914.4 and closed at ₹3914.45. The high for the day was ₹3955 and the low was ₹3864.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹103304.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4104 and ₹3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8198 shares.
Disclaimer
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has a 7.24% MF holding & 14.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.21% in december to 7.24% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.85% in december to 14.68% in march quarter.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 14.29%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 11.86% in the current fiscal year and 14.51% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has shown an EPS growth of 9.82% and a revenue growth of 12.92% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 74927.70 cr, which is -3.54% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.93% and profit growth of 46.57% in the upcoming quarter.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Labs' stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach ₹3886, while its competitors are experiencing varied movements. While Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is declining, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr Reddys Laboratories are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1528.2
|-17.05
|-1.1
|1638.7
|922.55
|366666.37
|Cipla
|1405.95
|49.0
|3.61
|1519.0
|897.7
|113515.7
|Divis Laboratories
|3886.0
|-9.6
|-0.25
|4104.0
|3050.15
|103161.09
|Zydus Lifesciences
|997.45
|12.7
|1.29
|1033.15
|482.55
|100962.3
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5872.35
|1.35
|0.02
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97791.35
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a high of ₹3927.7 and a low of ₹3869.65 on the current day.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 1.96%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for downward price movement. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -29.22% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The volume of Divis Labs traded by 3 PM is 29.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹3886, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed today at ₹3886, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price closed the day at ₹3886 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3919.25 , 3952.5 , 3977.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3861.2 , 3836.4 , 3803.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live:
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3899.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3899.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3852.5 and ₹3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3867.31
|10 Days
|3920.02
|20 Days
|3836.68
|50 Days
|3657.54
|100 Days
|3708.57
|300 Days
|3686.00
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.49% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Divis Lab traded by 2 PM is down by 28.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3894.45, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3911.82 and 3884.42 in the past hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 3884.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3911.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3904.75
|Support 1
|3889.15
|Resistance 2
|3915.15
|Support 2
|3883.95
|Resistance 3
|3920.35
|Support 3
|3873.55
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3904.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3904.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3852.5 and ₹3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -29.22% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 1 PM is 29.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3901.5, down by 0.15%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3902.82 and 3881.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3881.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3902.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3911.82
|Support 1
|3884.42
|Resistance 2
|3925.08
|Support 2
|3870.28
|Resistance 3
|3939.22
|Support 3
|3857.02
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 1.52%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3869.65 and a high of ₹3927.7 on the current day.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.26% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Laboratories until 12 AM is 24.26% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3892.8, down by 0.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3898.32 and 3866.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3866.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3898.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3902.82
|Support 1
|3881.62
|Resistance 2
|3912.33
|Support 2
|3869.93
|Resistance 3
|3924.02
|Support 3
|3860.42
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3867.31
|10 Days
|3920.02
|20 Days
|3836.68
|50 Days
|3657.54
|100 Days
|3708.57
|300 Days
|3686.00
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3894.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3894.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3852.5 and ₹3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.59% lower than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs by 11 AM is down by 9.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹3885.55, a decrease of 0.26%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3902.93 and 3866.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3866.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3902.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3898.32
|Support 1
|3866.67
|Resistance 2
|3915.63
|Support 2
|3852.33
|Resistance 3
|3929.97
|Support 3
|3835.02
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3881, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3881 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3852.5 and ₹3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Divis Laboratories dropped by 0.11% to reach ₹3891.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is declining, but Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1530.55
|-14.7
|-0.95
|1638.7
|922.55
|367230.21
|Cipla
|1415.25
|58.3
|4.3
|1519.0
|897.7
|114266.57
|Divis Laboratories
|3891.45
|-4.15
|-0.11
|4104.0
|3050.15
|103305.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|997.8
|13.05
|1.33
|1033.15
|482.55
|100997.73
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5947.9
|76.9
|1.31
|6505.5
|4383.4
|99049.47
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.92% higher than yesterday
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 10 AM is 26.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3871.45, showing a decrease of -0.62%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 3912.05 & a low of 3875.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3902.93
|Support 1
|3866.18
|Resistance 2
|3925.87
|Support 2
|3852.37
|Resistance 3
|3939.68
|Support 3
|3829.43
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates:
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Laboratories' stock price increased by 0.14% to reach ₹3901.2. Among its peers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is declining, while Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and down by 0.03%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1534.3
|-10.95
|-0.71
|1638.7
|922.55
|368129.96
|Cipla
|1406.4
|49.45
|3.64
|1519.0
|897.7
|113552.03
|Divis Laboratories
|3901.2
|5.6
|0.14
|4104.0
|3050.15
|103564.6
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1003.25
|18.5
|1.88
|1033.15
|482.55
|101549.38
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5951.0
|80.0
|1.36
|6505.5
|4383.4
|99101.1
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Divis Lab, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3897.45, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3895.6
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3897.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3852.5 and ₹3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The price of Divis Lab shares has dropped by -0.23% to ₹3886.75 today. However, over the past year, the price of Divis Lab shares has increased by 18.91% to ₹3886.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.39%
|3 Months
|3.06%
|6 Months
|11.0%
|YTD
|-0.2%
|1 Year
|18.91%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3942.65
|Support 1
|3852.5
|Resistance 2
|3993.9
|Support 2
|3813.6
|Resistance 3
|4032.8
|Support 3
|3762.35
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 270 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 497 k
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3914.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3955 & ₹3864.85 yesterday to end at ₹3914.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!