Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at 3886, down -0.25% from yesterday's 3895.6

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3895.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3886 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3914.4 and closed at 3914.45. The high for the day was 3955 and the low was 3864.85. The market capitalization stood at 103304.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 4104 and 3050.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8198 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has a 7.24% MF holding & 14.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.21% in december to 7.24% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.85% in december to 14.68% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.89%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 14.29%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be around 11.86% in the current fiscal year and 14.51% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has shown an EPS growth of 9.82% and a revenue growth of 12.92% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 74927.70 cr, which is -3.54% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 7.93% and profit growth of 46.57% in the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5545
15 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Labs' stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach 3886, while its competitors are experiencing varied movements. While Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is declining, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr Reddys Laboratories are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1528.2-17.05-1.11638.7922.55366666.37
Cipla1405.9549.03.611519.0897.7113515.7
Divis Laboratories3886.0-9.6-0.254104.03050.15103161.09
Zydus Lifesciences997.4512.71.291033.15482.55100962.3
Dr Reddys Laboratories5872.351.350.026505.54383.497791.35
15 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a high of 3927.7 and a low of 3869.65 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 1.96%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for downward price movement. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their positions.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -29.22% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The volume of Divis Labs traded by 3 PM is 29.22% lower than yesterday, with the price at 3886, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed today at ₹3886, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price closed the day at 3886 - a 0.25% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3919.25 , 3952.5 , 3977.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3861.2 , 3836.4 , 3803.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3899.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3899.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3852.5 and 3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3867.31
10 Days3920.02
20 Days3836.68
50 Days3657.54
100 Days3708.57
300 Days3686.00
15 May 2024, 02:53 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -28.49% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Divis Lab traded by 2 PM is down by 28.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 3894.45, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3911.82 and 3884.42 in the past hour. Traders could explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 3884.42 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3911.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13904.75Support 13889.15
Resistance 23915.15Support 23883.95
Resistance 33920.35Support 33873.55
15 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3904.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3904.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3852.5 and 3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -29.22% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 1 PM is 29.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 3901.5, down by 0.15%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3902.82 and 3881.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3881.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3902.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13911.82Support 13884.42
Resistance 23925.08Support 23870.28
Resistance 33939.22Support 33857.02
15 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 1.52%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Divis Lab indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3869.65 and a high of 3927.7 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -24.26% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Laboratories until 12 AM is 24.26% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 3892.8, down by 0.07%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3898.32 and 3866.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3866.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3898.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13902.82Support 13881.62
Resistance 23912.33Support 23869.93
Resistance 33924.02Support 33860.42
15 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3867.31
10 Days3920.02
20 Days3836.68
50 Days3657.54
100 Days3708.57
300 Days3686.00
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3894.25, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3894.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3852.5 and 3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.59% lower than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs by 11 AM is down by 9.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 3885.55, a decrease of 0.26%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3902.93 and 3866.18 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3866.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3902.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13898.32Support 13866.67
Resistance 23915.63Support 23852.33
Resistance 33929.97Support 33835.02
15 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3881, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price is at 3881 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3852.5 and 3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.92% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Lab until 10 AM is 26.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3871.45, showing a decrease of -0.62%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 3912.05 & a low of 3875.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13902.93Support 13866.18
Resistance 23925.87Support 23852.37
Resistance 33939.68Support 33829.43
15 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Today, Divis Laboratories' stock price increased by 0.14% to reach 3901.2. Among its peers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is declining, while Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.32% and down by 0.03%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1534.3-10.95-0.711638.7922.55368129.96
Cipla1406.449.453.641519.0897.7113552.03
Divis Laboratories3901.25.60.144104.03050.15103564.6
Zydus Lifesciences1003.2518.51.881033.15482.55101549.38
Dr Reddys Laboratories5951.080.01.366505.54383.499101.1
15 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Divis Lab, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3897.45, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3895.6

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3897.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3852.5 and 3942.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3852.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3942.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The price of Divis Lab shares has dropped by -0.23% to 3886.75 today. However, over the past year, the price of Divis Lab shares has increased by 18.91% to 3886.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.39%
3 Months3.06%
6 Months11.0%
YTD-0.2%
1 Year18.91%
15 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13942.65Support 13852.5
Resistance 23993.9Support 23813.6
Resistance 34032.8Support 33762.35
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 270 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 497 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3914.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3955 & 3864.85 yesterday to end at 3914.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

