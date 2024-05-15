Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at ₹ 3886, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹ 3895.6

51 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3895.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3886 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.