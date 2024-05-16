Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at 3917.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's 3893.2

51 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 3893.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3917.05 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3908.15, reached a high of 3927.7, and a low of 3869.65. The closing price was 3895.6 with a market cap of 103161.09 crore. The 52-week high was 4104 and the low was 3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3414 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has a 7.24% MF holding & 14.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.21% in december to 7.24% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.85% in december to 14.68% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:41 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.89%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 14.29%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.86% and 14.51% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:08 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has shown an EPS growth of 9.82% and a revenue growth of 12.92% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 74927.70 cr, which is 3.54% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 7.93% and a profit growth of 46.57% for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
16 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Divis Laboratories increased by 0.61% today, reaching 3917.05, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is declining, whereas Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1532.25.30.351638.7922.55367626.1
Cipla1423.8517.91.271519.0897.7114960.93
Divis Laboratories3917.0523.850.614104.03050.15103985.37
Zydus Lifesciences1008.1510.71.071033.15482.55102045.36
Dr Reddys Laboratories5820.0-52.35-0.896505.54383.496919.58
16 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3832 and a high of 3944.55 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.11%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Divis Lab indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed today at ₹3917.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price closed the day at 3917.05 - a 0.61% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3963.73 , 4010.42 , 4076.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3851.18 , 3785.32 , 3738.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.64% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs by 3 PM is 94.64% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3917.05, up by 0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial factors in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3926.6, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has surpassed the first resistance of 3919.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3952.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3952.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3864.08
10 Days3910.69
20 Days3841.76
50 Days3662.48
100 Days3711.06
300 Days3687.30
16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 47.11% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Laboratories until 2 PM has increased by 47.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 3901.85, up by 0.22%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab reached a peak of 3870.0 and a low of 3840.3 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 3875.93 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13877.27Support 13847.57
Resistance 23888.48Support 23829.08
Resistance 33906.97Support 33817.87
16 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 16.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
16 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3848.1, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has broken the first support of 3861.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3836.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3836.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.97% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Lab by 1 PM is 36.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 3848.15, showing a decrease of -1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab reached a high of 3881.3 and a low of 3860.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3858.43 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 3841.87 and 3825.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13875.93Support 13854.73
Resistance 23889.22Support 23846.82
Resistance 33897.13Support 33833.53
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Divis Lab indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3832 and a high of 3893.2 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 46.54% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs increased by 46.54% compared to yesterday, reaching 3874.5, up by -0.48%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

16 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3882.32 and 3842.57 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3842.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3882.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13891.68Support 13858.43
Resistance 23908.37Support 23841.87
Resistance 33924.93Support 33825.18
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3864.08
10 Days3910.69
20 Days3841.76
50 Days3662.48
100 Days3711.06
300 Days3687.30
16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab Short Term and Long Term Trends

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3888.6, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3888.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3861.2 and 3919.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3861.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3919.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 57.12% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 11 AM has increased by 57.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 3863.55, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab reached a peak of 3883.2 and a low of 3843.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3866.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13882.32Support 13842.57
Resistance 23902.63Support 23823.13
Resistance 33922.07Support 33802.82
16 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab trading at ₹3856.45, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has broken the first support of 3861.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3836.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3836.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Divis Laboratories dropped by 0.57% to reach 3871.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are declining today, whereas Zydus Lifesciences, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1523.05-3.85-0.251638.7922.55365430.71
Cipla1402.65-3.3-0.231519.0897.7113249.26
Divis Laboratories3871.15-22.05-0.574104.03050.15102766.87
Zydus Lifesciences1002.34.850.491033.15482.55101453.22
Dr Reddys Laboratories5807.0-65.35-1.116505.54383.496703.09
16 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.01% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
16 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 39.79% higher than yesterday

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 10 AM is 39.79% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3872.65, showing a decrease of -0.53%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 3872.0 & a low of 3832.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13866.67Support 13826.67
Resistance 23889.33Support 23809.33
Resistance 33906.67Support 33786.67
16 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Divis Laboratories has decreased by 1.33% today, trading at 3841.4, in line with the decline of its industry peers including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.29% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1511.85-15.05-0.991638.7922.55362743.46
Cipla1389.45-16.5-1.171519.0897.7112183.49
Divis Laboratories3841.4-51.8-1.334104.03050.15101977.1
Zydus Lifesciences995.15-2.3-0.231033.15482.55100729.49
Dr Reddys Laboratories5832.9-39.45-0.676505.54383.497134.4
16 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Divis Lab, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab trading at ₹3865, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at 3865 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3861.2 and 3919.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3861.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3919.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 3878.25. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have increased by 18.70% to 3878.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.89%
3 Months2.98%
6 Months10.06%
YTD-0.29%
1 Year18.7%
16 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13919.25Support 13861.2
Resistance 23952.5Support 23836.4
Resistance 33977.3Support 33803.15
16 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 3212.5, 17.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2541.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4187.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1110
    Hold4444
    Sell8889
    Strong Sell5555
16 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab volume yesterday was 191 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 483 k

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

16 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab closed at ₹3895.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3927.7 & 3869.65 yesterday to end at 3895.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.