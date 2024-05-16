Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : Divis Lab closed today at 3917.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's 3893.2

Divis Lab Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3908.15, reached a high of ₹3927.7, and a low of ₹3869.65. The closing price was ₹3895.6 with a market cap of ₹103161.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4104 and the low was ₹3050.15. The BSE volume for the day was 3414 shares.
Disclaimer
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has a 7.24% MF holding & 14.68% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.21% in december to 7.24% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.85% in december to 14.68% in march quarter.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.89%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 14.29%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.86% and 14.51% respectively.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab has shown an EPS growth of 9.82% and a revenue growth of 12.92% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 74927.70 cr, which is 3.54% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 7.93% and a profit growth of 46.57% for the fourth quarter.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Divis Laboratories increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹3917.05, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is declining, whereas Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1532.2
|5.3
|0.35
|1638.7
|922.55
|367626.1
|Cipla
|1423.85
|17.9
|1.27
|1519.0
|897.7
|114960.93
|Divis Laboratories
|3917.05
|23.85
|0.61
|4104.0
|3050.15
|103985.37
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1008.15
|10.7
|1.07
|1033.15
|482.55
|102045.36
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5820.0
|-52.35
|-0.89
|6505.5
|4383.4
|96919.58
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3832 and a high of ₹3944.55 on the current day.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Divis Lab indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab share price closed the day at ₹3917.05 - a 0.61% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3963.73 , 4010.42 , 4076.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3851.18 , 3785.32 , 3738.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs by 3 PM is 94.64% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3917.05, up by 0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial factors in analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3919.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3952.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3952.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3864.08
|10 Days
|3910.69
|20 Days
|3841.76
|50 Days
|3662.48
|100 Days
|3711.06
|300 Days
|3687.30
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Laboratories until 2 PM has increased by 47.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3901.85, up by 0.22%. Both volume and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab reached a peak of 3870.0 and a low of 3840.3 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 3875.93 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3877.27
|Support 1
|3847.57
|Resistance 2
|3888.48
|Support 2
|3829.08
|Resistance 3
|3906.97
|Support 3
|3817.87
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 16.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has broken the first support of ₹3861.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3836.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3836.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Lab by 1 PM is 36.97% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹3848.15, showing a decrease of -1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab reached a high of 3881.3 and a low of 3860.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 3858.43 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 3841.87 and 3825.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3875.93
|Support 1
|3854.73
|Resistance 2
|3889.22
|Support 2
|3846.82
|Resistance 3
|3897.13
|Support 3
|3833.53
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Divis Lab indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or reversal in the near future.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3832 and a high of ₹3893.2 on the current day.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs increased by 46.54% compared to yesterday, reaching ₹3874.5, up by -0.48%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3882.32 and 3842.57 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3842.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3882.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3891.68
|Support 1
|3858.43
|Resistance 2
|3908.37
|Support 2
|3841.87
|Resistance 3
|3924.93
|Support 3
|3825.18
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3864.08
|10 Days
|3910.69
|20 Days
|3841.76
|50 Days
|3662.48
|100 Days
|3711.06
|300 Days
|3687.30
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Divis Lab share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3888.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3861.2 and ₹3919.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3861.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3919.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 11 AM has increased by 57.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3863.55, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Divis Lab reached a peak of 3883.2 and a low of 3843.45 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 3866.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3882.32
|Support 1
|3842.57
|Resistance 2
|3902.63
|Support 2
|3823.13
|Resistance 3
|3922.07
|Support 3
|3802.82
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Divis Lab has broken the first support of ₹3861.2 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3836.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3836.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Divis Laboratories dropped by 0.57% to reach ₹3871.15, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories are declining today, whereas Zydus Lifesciences, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1523.05
|-3.85
|-0.25
|1638.7
|922.55
|365430.71
|Cipla
|1402.65
|-3.3
|-0.23
|1519.0
|897.7
|113249.26
|Divis Laboratories
|3871.15
|-22.05
|-0.57
|4104.0
|3050.15
|102766.87
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1002.3
|4.85
|0.49
|1033.15
|482.55
|101453.22
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5807.0
|-65.35
|-1.11
|6505.5
|4383.4
|96703.09
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Divis Labs until 10 AM is 39.79% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3872.65, showing a decrease of -0.53%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab touched a high of 3872.0 & a low of 3832.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3866.67
|Support 1
|3826.67
|Resistance 2
|3889.33
|Support 2
|3809.33
|Resistance 3
|3906.67
|Support 3
|3786.67
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Divis Laboratories has decreased by 1.33% today, trading at ₹3841.4, in line with the decline of its industry peers including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Zydus Lifesciences, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.29% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1511.85
|-15.05
|-0.99
|1638.7
|922.55
|362743.46
|Cipla
|1389.45
|-16.5
|-1.17
|1519.0
|897.7
|112183.49
|Divis Laboratories
|3841.4
|-51.8
|-1.33
|4104.0
|3050.15
|101977.1
|Zydus Lifesciences
|995.15
|-2.3
|-0.23
|1033.15
|482.55
|100729.49
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5832.9
|-39.45
|-0.67
|6505.5
|4383.4
|97134.4
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Divis Lab, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Divis Lab Share Price Live Updates: Divis Lab share price is at ₹3865 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3861.2 and ₹3919.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3861.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3919.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The share price of Divis Lab has decreased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹3878.25. Over the past year, Divis Lab shares have increased by 18.70% to ₹3878.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|2.98%
|6 Months
|10.06%
|YTD
|-0.29%
|1 Year
|18.7%
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Divis Lab on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3919.25
|Support 1
|3861.2
|Resistance 2
|3952.5
|Support 2
|3836.4
|Resistance 3
|3977.3
|Support 3
|3803.15
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹3212.5, 17.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2541.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4187.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Divis Lab Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3927.7 & ₹3869.65 yesterday to end at ₹3895.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!